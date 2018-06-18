Jumeirah Appoints Michael Ellis, Chief Culinary Officer

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Former Michelin Guide Global Director to drive elevated Jumeirah restaurant experiences worldwide

José Silva, Chief Executive Officer for Jumeirah Group has appointed Michael Ellis as Chief Culinary Officer. The creation of this new role is an initial milestone in Silva's strategy to refresh and elevate Jumeirah's restaurant offerings throughout its luxury portfolio, and a first step in delivering his vision to put dining as a core pillar of the Jumeirah experience, and its strongest market differentiator.

Ellis joins from Michelin Restaurant and Hotel Guides where he was Global Director for Europe, Asia and the Americas. An advocate for the restaurant industry and an American native with a global workplace, Ellis has an unmatched understanding of destination restaurants. Ellis will focus on developing new restaurant concepts, attracting and upskilling culinary talent, and enhancing existing restaurants to industry-leading levels.

José Silva commented: "Michael and I share a deep passion for food and dining experiences. He is a renowned epicure with 40 years' experience, and a champion of food innovators, chef talent and culinary excellence. He has spent his lifetime championing extraordinary food with absolute dedication and has been responsible for introducing dining and food experiences to new audiences across the globe. His appointment is the cornerstone of the vision to put dining at the center of Jumeirah's luxury experience."

With the introduction of the role of Chief Culinary Officer, Jumeirah is preparing for a step-change in its F&B strategy and with the support and drive of Ellis will look to shake the norms, drive creativity and reinvigorate its gastronomic experiences, reinforcing Jumeirah as a national champion.

Silva continued: "Michael has a relentless commitment to quality and with a chef's heart is a true gastronomic encyclopedia. His knowledge and experience of restaurants, cuisine, and chef talent is unparalleled, and as an observer of the world of dining, Michael brings to Jumeirah a depth of understanding for culinary that cannot be surpassed. It is an honour to welcome Michael to lead the culinary team."

Michael Ellis commented: "José has a bold and exciting vision to energize the hospitality industry. The kitchen is where revolutions happen and as a creative culinary thinker I am delighted to have an opportunity to test my own, and the team's, drive for culinary innovation. Jumeirah is synonymous with Dubai; a city that has made the impossible possible, which led the world in many firsts, and I am excited by this zealous can-do spirit. I have dedicated much of my life to the culinary experience and as José takes Jumeirah's hotels into the next phase of dynamic growth, I am looking forward to bringing my passion for great food and dining to Jumeirah's guests."

Silva added: "Vibrant social dining is in my DNA and there is a natural affinity between Michael and I, as well as mutual understanding of the power and pleasure of food, and the energy and excitement in creating food concepts."

AboutJumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding, operates and manages a world-class portfolio of 15 properties in the Middle East including the flagship Burj Al Arab, 5 properties in Europe and 2 in Asia with 18 properties currently under construction around the globe.

