

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell on Monday as oil extended Friday's slump and escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China curbed investors' appetite for risk.



Oil extended falls from late last week amid fears of a global trade war as well as expectations that major oil producers will soon start to increase supplies.



After U.S. President Donald Trump announced hefty tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, China announced new tariffs on 545 products imported from the U.S.



Japanese shares lost ground as fears of growing protectionism and news of a strong earthquake in Osaka and surrounding areas of western Japan overshadowed stronger-than-expected export data for May.



Japanese exports climbed 8.1 percent year-on-year to 6.323 trillion yen in May, exceeding forecasts for 7.5 percent and up from 7.8 percent in the previous month, official data showed.



Imports soared an annual 14.0 percent to 6.901 trillion yen versus forecasts for 8.0 percent and up from 5.9 percent a month earlier.



The Nikkei average dropped 171.42 points or 0.75 percent to 22,680.33, while the broader Topix index closed 0.98 percent lower at 1,771.43.



Osaka-based electronics manufacturers Panasonic and Sharp lost around 3 percent each despite no major damage reported to their plants. JXTG Holdings retreated 4.3 percent after announcing it had stopped its Osaka refinery,



Australian shares finished modestly higher even as metal prices extended their slide and oil slumped ahead of the forthcoming meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 10.10 points or 0.17 percent to 6,104.10, led by financials and healthcare stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 7.50 points or 0.12 percent at 6,212.80.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto tumbled 2.4 percent and 2 percent respectively as copper hovered near a two-week low. South32 dropped 1.3 percent on saying it would take full control of Toronto-listed Arizona Mining.



Energy stocks Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search fell between 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent while a weaker local currency helped lift the big four banks up between 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent.



Blood products giant CSL advanced 1.1 percent and hearing implant maker Cochlear added half a percent.



Seoul stocks fell sharply as worries about trade tensions soured risk appetite. The benchmark Kospi fell 27.80 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 2,376.24.



Technology stocks bore the brunt of the selling, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix declining 2.2 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



New Zealand shares closed little changed with a negative bias amid declines in consumer staple stocks such as a2 Milk and Synlait Milk.



The services sector in New Zealand picked up steam in May, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed with a Performance of Services Index score of 57.3, up from the upwardly revised 56.4 in April (originally 55.9).



Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 1 percent even as data showed the country's non-oil domestic exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in May.



India's Sensex was little changed while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was declining 0.9 percent. The markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong were closed for the Dragon Boat Festival.



U.S. stocks closed well off their day's lows on Friday, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing down between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, amid the escalating trade spat between the U.S. and China. Weak industrial output figures also dented investor sentiment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX