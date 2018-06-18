ISG Awarded Agreement to Provide Telecoms Spend Recovery Services to UK Government

Crown Commercial Service awards ISG a place on SARS II Framework

ISG will help further CCS's goal to drive cost savings for the public sector and taxpayers

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will be able to provide telecommunications spend recovery services to the UK Government under a new agreement with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), an executive agency of the UK Cabinet Office.

Following a competitive selection process, CCS awarded ISG a place on its new Spend Analysis and Recovery Services (SARS) II framework (RM3820), Lot 4 (Contract Compliance - Telecoms/Mobiles). Departments across Central Government and the wider public sector are now able to leverage specialist ISG resources to identify, report and recover any overpayments or duplicate payments for telecommunications services, including:

Public Switch Telephone Network (PSTN) lines

Call plans

Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) / Ethernet

Leased line services

Maintenance charges

Mobile voice and data charges.

The Framework Agreement is in effect for four years: two years initially with the option to extend for a further two years.

Phil Millward, ISG partner specializing in the UK public sector, said: "We are immensely proud and excited to have been awarded a place on the SARS II framework. Our selection on this highly competitive framework is a testament to the expertise ISG has in assessing and optimizing telecom pricing and terms in the marketplace and our ability to analyze and recover payment anomalies on behalf of our clients.

"ISG has a strong track record of working with organizations across the UK public sector. We continually strive to provide our public-sector clients with market-leading advice, support and research to guide them on their digital transformation journeys, with the aim of improving operating efficiency and lowering costs for taxpayers.'

