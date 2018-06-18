FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Long Term Incentive Plan

At its meeting on 15 June 2018, the Remuneration Committee confirmed the awards under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") which included the notifiable awards set out below.

All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' ordinary and 4p 'B' ordinary shares.

The calculation of the awards was based on the closing price as at 14 June 2018, being £9.46 for 'A' shares and £0.946 (notionally) for 'B' shares.

An award amounts to a contractual right to acquire an interest in shares, provided the director remains an employee at the third anniversary of the grant (the normal vesting date), and only to the extent that the performance condition attached to the scheme is met. These criteria are based on a sliding scale which may result in less than the full award vesting.

NAME OF DIRECTOR/OR PDMR NO OF A SHARES GRANTED (80%) NO OF B SHARES GRANTED (20%) NO OF 'A' SHARES AS A % OF ISSUED CLASS NO OF 'B' SHARES AS A % OF ISSUED CLASS Simon Emeny 40,000 100,000 0.12% 0.11% James Douglas 27,441 68,604 0.08% 0.08% Richard Fuller 12,906 32,267 0.04% 0.04% Jonathon Swaine 17,023 42,558 0.05% 0.05% Simon Dodd 13,953 34,883 0.04% 0.04%

