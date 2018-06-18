Hamburg (ots) - Solar module quality testing on-site at high throughput and comparable low cost are the major advantages when ordering mobile testing services from MBJ Services or their worldwide partners. The detailed test reports and the extensive knowledge MBJ obtained through module testing over the last years will help clients to gain the most out of the collected data to secure their profit and to claim any potential issues before end of product warranty.



MBJ Services GmbH, founded in 2011, is a subsidiary of MBJ Solutions GmbH. The company specializes in testing solar modules on site. The necessary equipment is developed and manufactured at the Hamburg location. With the award-winning Mobile Lab, MBJ Services is the technology leader in the field of mobile testing laboratories. More than 25 of these systems are already in use worldwide.



At the Intersolar in Munich, MBJ will also release all details of the new Mobile Flasher, exceeding the AAA standard, ready to order in a basic version for 96.500 Euro.



Intersolar Munich 2018, Booth A2.250



