

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate decreased further in March to the lowest level in nearly two years, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to 10.1 percent in March from 10.6 percent in February. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.7 percent.



Moreover, this was the lowest unemployment rate since May 2016, when the rate was 9.4 percent.



The number of unemployed declined to 3.21 million from 3.35 million in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate edged up to 9.9 percent from 9.8 percent in February.



