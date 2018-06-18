eToro Adds Cardano to Expanding List of Cryptocurrencies

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Launch of Cardano brings total number of crypto assets available on the platform to eleven

Move come as investors increasingly seek to diversify into alt coins

Users own the asset and benefit from eToro's established checks and procedures

eToro, a global trading and investment platform with over ten million users, has today added Cardano onto its platform, bringing the total number of cryptocurrency assets available on the site to eleven.

Cardano's ADA token which is the world's first peer-reviewed blockchain. It is a third-generation cryptocurrency and smart contract platform that claims to improve upon the scaling problems of Bitcoin, a first-generation coin, and Ethereum, which belongs to the second-generation.

The addition of Cardano comes as investors increasingly turn their attention to altcoins, as they seek new investment opportunities and diversification for their portfolios.

It will now be available on the eToro platform alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, Dash, Stellar, NEO and EOS.

Cryptocurrency investors on eToro own the real underlying asset, with eToro acting as custodian.

Cardano will also be added to eToro's Crypto CopyFund, which enables investors to diversify across all available cryptocurrencies (weighted by market cap) with just one click.

eToro users benefit from eToro's verification procedures, security processes and established reputation within the crypto community.

Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO at eToro, recently commented: "We are seeing growing interest in new cryptocurrencies increasing all the time. We are committed to bringing the top traded crypto assets onto our platform for our users to invest in."

AbouteToro

eToro is a global investment platform, which empowers people to invest on their own terms. The platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from cryptocurrencies to stocks and commodities. eToro is a global community of more than ten million people who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

eToro is regulated in Europe by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority. http://www.etoro.com

*All trading involves risk. Only risk capital you're prepared to lose. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years and may not suffice as basis for investment decision. This is not investment advice.

Buying cryptocurrencies is not appropriate for everybody. Cryptocurrencies are not regulated. They are not backed by governments or central banks. Cryptocurrencies are backed by technology and trust. You will not benefit from the protections available to clients receiving regulated investment services, such as access to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) and the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) for dispute resolution. You are at risk of losing all of your invested capital.