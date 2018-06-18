

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell notably on Monday, with growing fears of a global trade war as well as political uncertainty in Germany keeping investors nervous.



Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership is under threat over migrant issues, prompting concerns the collapse of a fragile coalition could lead to a Europe-wide break up.



The benchmark DAX was down 87 points or 0.67 percent at 12,924 in opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Friday.



In stock-specific action, Evotec jumped over 5 percent after it signed a transaction agreement to integrate Sanofi's infectious disease unit into its organization.



