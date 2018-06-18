

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks drifted lower on Monday, with growing fears of a global trade war as well as political uncertainty in Germany keeping investors nervous.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 33 points or 0.60 percent at 5,468 in opening deals after declining half a percent on Friday.



Sanofi slid half a percent after signing a deal with Evotec to combat infectious diseases.



Cable maker Nexans slumped 17 percent after a profit warning.



Electric utility Engie dropped 2.6 percent. The company expects to record a 250 million-euro ($290.1 million) hit in its 2018 earnings due to unscheduled outages at its Belgian nuclear reactors.



