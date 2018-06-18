Companies at the forefront of new developments across an array of leading technological categories have been honoured in this year's Juniper Research Future Digital Awards.

The award winners and runners-up in each category were as follows:

Smart Wearables Best Consumer Product Winner Jacquard Google Highly Commended Omni Smart Cycling Helmet, Coros



Smart Wearables Best Platform/Technology Winner Firstbeat Firstbeat Technologies Oy Highly Commended Infini-tex Infini-tex



Smart Homes Best Consumer Product Winner Aura Cognitive Systems Corp Highly Commended Nokia Sleep Nokia



Smart Homes Best Platform/Technology/Service Offering Winner Duplex Google Highly Commended Z-Wave 700-Series Sigma Designs



Digital Health Best Consumer Product Winner MyEye 2 OrCam Highly Commended AliveCor AliveCor Inc.



Digital Health Best Platform/Technology Winner BPMpathway 270 Vision Highly Commended Deep 6 AI, Deep 6 AI



Automotive Telematics Best Consumer Product Winner Quanergy LiDAR Quanergy Highly Commended Audi AI Traffic Jam Pilot Audi



Automotive Telematics Best Technology/Service Offering Winner Argus Cybersecurity Suites Argus Highly Commended DRIVE Xavier Nvidia



Best Emerging Disruptive Consumer Product Winner Light L16 Light Highly Commended Project Trilium arm



Best Emerging Disruptive Consumer Technology/Platform Winner Duplex Google Highly Commended Computer Vision Bot Mode.ai



The Future Digital Awards are given to companies that Juniper believes have made significant progress within their sector during the previous year, and are now poised to make considerable market impact in the future.

The awards were decided by a panel of expert judges based on a number of criteria including: product features and user benefits; innovation; commercial partnerships; commercial launches; certification compliance; and, potential future business development.

Steffen Sorrell, panel judge and Principal Analyst at Juniper Research, said that: "Advanced technology has enabled an era of transformative products and services, and this year's set of entries has demonstrated a desire by companies to leave no stone unturned to deliver in that context."

