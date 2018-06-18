

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were flat to slightly lower on Monday amid worries the escalating trade spat between the U.S. and China could hurt global growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down about 0.1 percent at 7,626 in late opening deals after falling as much as 1.7 percent on Friday.



Sky Plc shares advanced half a percent after the European Commission cleared Comcast's bid for the pay-TV giant.



CYBG lost 1 percent after it agreed to buy Virgin Money for £1.7 billion. Shares of mid-sized bank Virgin Money dropped 2 percent.



Rio Tinto shares gained half a percent. Its iron ore chief executive Chris Salisbury said the company's strategy is to optimize Pilbara assets to deliver value for shareholders.



Indivior jumped 4.2 percent. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has granted the Group a temporary restraining order that compels India's Dr. Reddy's to immediately cease its launch activities related to SUBOXONE Film.



Retailer Tesco was rising half a percent after its chairman pledged to end the all-white make-up of its board of directors.



