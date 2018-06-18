On request of Magnolia Bostad AB, company registration number 556797-7078, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 20, 2018. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North premier. The company has 37,822,283 as per today's date. Short Name: MAG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 37,822,283 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0007074505 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 110088 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 217,905 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.