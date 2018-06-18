

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) surged 33.09% on Friday, following the company's upbeat Q4 results and strong outlook.



The company's fourth-quarter net income was $8.09 million or $0.07 per share compared to a loss of $23.4 million or $0.23 per share last year.



Adjusted net income was $9.88 million or $0.09 per share versus a loss of $14.7 million or $0.15 per share last year.



Total revenue increased to $124.8 million from $51.1 million a year ago.



Analysts expected a loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.3 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



For fiscal 2019, the company expects annual revenue growth of at least 20%, and annual growth in adjusted earnings per share of at least 25%.



Over the next three fiscal years, the company currently expects average annual revenue growth of at least 20%, and average annual growth in adjusted earnings per share of at least 25%.



Dani Reiss, President & Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our execution in fiscal 2018 was exceptional across all growth strategies and key metrics. These results reinforce my belief that we are still just scratching the surface of our global potential. As we continue to bring more Canada Goose to more of the world, we are resolutely focused on the long term and what we need to get there. Fiscal 2019 will be another exciting year, as we make significant strategic investments in infrastructure and people to support our foundation for enduring growth.'



Shares of cloud-based software provider Zuora (ZUO) closed trade at $34.63, up $3.29 or 10.50% Friday. The IPO of Avalara (AVLR), a seller of tax compliance software, may have been the catalyst for this move. ZUO went public in April this year, and the stock is currently up more than twice its IPO price of $14.



Earlier this month, Zuora reported its first-quarter GAAP net loss of $19.4 million or $0.43 per share versus a loss of $8.1 million or $0.33 per share last year.



Non-GAAP net loss was $14.5 million or $0.32 per share compared to a loss of $6.6 million or $0.27 per share last year.



Total revenue was $51.7 million, an increase of 60% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $36.1 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Zuora currently expects total revenue of $53.5 million - $54.5 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 - $0.15.



For the full fiscal 2019, the company now expects total revenue of $220.0 million - $223.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.62 - $0.59.



Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) closed at $35.06, up $2.04 or 6.18% on Friday, after the company announced the FDA approval for Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, a generic version of Suboxone.



The company said it received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and is launching Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film, in the United States market. The product is being launched with an approved Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program.



The Suboxone brand had U.S. sales of about $1.86 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2018 according to IMS Health.



