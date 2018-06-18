London Becomes Home to World's First Crypto Sculpture: "Crypto Connection" by Federico Clapis, Powered by Eidoo

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Crowds gather at Observation Point on iconic Southbank to watch three meter bronze sculpture unveiled by leading contemporary artist

cryptoconnection eidoo

This week the UK is displaying the world's first public sculpture dedicated to the rapidly growing cryptocurrency ecosystem. "Crypto Connection - powered by Eidoo", created by contemporary artist Federico Clapis and commissioned by the multi-currency crypto wallet and hybrid exchange Eidoo, is an imposing three meter bronze statue that poses questions about the future of global financing and the impact cryptocurrencies will have on future generations.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707024/Federico_Clapis.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707025/London_Statue.jpg )



The piece encourages onlookers to think about the current crypto hype in a new way and Eidoo had the statue erected to target a wider public outside the financial sector to contemplate what the future may look like operating with a new kind of digital currency.

"Crypto Connection", situated prominently at Observation Point on London's Southbank between the OXO Tower and the BFI, has been deemed one of the most ambitious marketing projects in the crypto world to date. The use of classical sculpture in polished bronze together with a provocative futuristic topic juxtaposes perfectly to reflect the dichotomy of cryptocurrency itself: a seemly fleeting trend, yet built to endure. The blockchain world will remember Eidoo from its last marketing effort when the company took a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal to tease JP Morgan's CEO Jamie Dimon. The company returns with this very original initiative which will be on London's Southbank for just 10 days.

For many, cryptocurrency is a concept which lives up to its name - too cryptic to understand, to current to ignore. However its fast-growing popularity and increased controversy is propelling the world to think how the future of finance will look.

Lars Schlichting CEO of Eidoo says, "We're thrilled to unveil the first crypto sculpture in the world in the creative hub of London. With the crypto space developing fast we wanted to explore a way to communicate with a wider public using the hugely engaging medium of art. We have immensely enjoyed working with Federico Clapis who has managed to capture our intention through this awe-inspiring piece. We're delighted to warmly invite all who are interested to visit the sculpture until the 23rd June."