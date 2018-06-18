

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell broadly on Monday amid worries the escalating trade spat between the U.S. and China could hurt global growth.



Political uncertainty in Germany also kept investors nervous. Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership is under threat over migrant issues, prompting concerns the collapse of a fragile coalition could lead to a Europe-wide break up.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.67 percent at 386.54 in late opening deals after losing 1 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was down little over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.



Novartis fell 1.6 percent after announcing 14-month results from the pivotal JULIET clinical trial.



Finland-based industrial company Metso Corp dropped 1.1 percent despite winning two valve orders totaling 8,200 valves from major pulp and paper customers in China.



Air Shuttle jumped more than 12 percent after Lufthansa said it was in contact with the Norwegian carrier over a possible combination.



Evotec soared 4.4 percent in Frankfurt after it signed a transaction agreement to integrate Sanofi's infectious disease unit into its organization.



France's cable maker Nexans slumped 17 percent after a profit warning.



French electric utility Engie dropped 3.5 percent. The company expects to record a 250 million-euro ($290.1 million) hit in its 2018 earnings due to unscheduled outages at its Belgian nuclear reactors.



CYBG lost 1 percent in London after it agreed to buy Virgin Money for £1.7 billion. Shares of mid-sized bank Virgin Money dropped 2 percent.



Indivior jumped 4.2 percent. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has granted the Group a temporary restraining order that compels India's Dr. Reddy's to immediately cease its launch activities related to SUBOXONE Film.



