Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 15-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 406.74p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---