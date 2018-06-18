Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 15-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2032.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 2050.90p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1982.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 2001.17p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---