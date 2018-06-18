

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, data from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 2.94 billion in April from EUR 3.60 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also declined from EUR 4.53 billion in March.



Exports rose 6.6 percent year-over-year in April and imports surged by 9.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively in April.



The trade balance with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 1.07 billion versus EUR 1.05 billion a year earlier. The non-EU trade surplus shrank to EUR 1.86 billion from EUR 2.55 billion.



