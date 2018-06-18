Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Atom -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 430417-9910 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 2549002MQPBW95N2RU76 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ATOM 21 0305 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000029676 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-V-U-G-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ATOM/VAR BD 20210503 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount ISK 500.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Amount issued at this time ISK 500.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Denomination in CSD ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Amortization type, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Issue date March 5, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 First ordinary installment date June 5, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Total number of installments 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 Installment frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Maturity date March 5, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Interest rate 3M REIBOR plus 3% premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable REIBOR 3M -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Floating interest rate, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Premium 3,00% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Interest from date March 5, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 First ordinary coupon date June 5, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 Total number of coupon payments 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 36 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 42 Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Additional information See issue description for information regarding the call option. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 8, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission June 14, 2018 to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of admission to trading June 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Order book ID 156568 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Market FN ICE Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 List population name First North ICE Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------