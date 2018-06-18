'You Can't Manage What You Don't Measure' will be a Key Message at the 14th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

Thought leaders from UL, Electronic Arts and InterContinental Hotel Group to explore the many dimensions of CX metrics

SANTA CLARA, California, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the 14th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place October 21-24, 2018, at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.

Customer experience executives from a trio of leading organizations will examine the importance of customer metrics and measurement at the 14th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange.

To register and download the event agenda for the 14th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please access: http://frost.ly/2jp

Nate Brown, Director of Customer Experience, UL EHS Sustainability, will moderate Cafe Conversations-You Can't Manage What You Don't Measure: Metrics of an Effortless Experience. This session will move beyond tried and true customer effort score metrics and present others that can be leveraged to drive change and achieve customer loyalty targets. Brown will examine metrics involved with measuring effort for both customers and employees providing the experience on a daily basis. He will also explain why quality knowledge is fundamental to effort reduction and offer best practices to "effort proof" your knowledge and measure its effectiveness.

Brown will also be a panelist on the Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion-You Too Can Be a CxO: Pragmatic Ideas for Realizing Enterprise Change.

Crystal Collier, Head of Strategy, Programs and Insights, Electronic Arts (EA), will present SUCCESS STORY-Anticipating Their Every Need: Predictive, Proactive, and Personal at the event. This session will showcase how EA is using artificial intelligence (AI) to power predictive, proactive and personal interactions to solve their players' problems and improve the player and employee experience. Collier will share highlights from her company's research and provide a framework for introducing or optimizing AI in your customer experience (CX) organization. Participants will leave the session with a solid understanding of different types of, and uses for, AI in CX.

In addition to leading the Worldwide Customer Experience strategy at EA, Collier's team is pioneering EA's CE Labs, an innovation incubator designed to transform customer interactions.

Rachelle Dever, Global Brand and Guest Experience Director, InterContinental Hotels Group (IGH), will moderate an Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion-You Too Can Be a CxO: Pragmatic Ideas for Realizing Enterprise Change. Dever is passionate about delivering incredible guest experiences and has considerable experience in CX metrics and delivering ROI to stakeholders across a variety of organizations, including her tenures as Director of Global Consumer Metrics and Enterprise Project Management and Director of Guest Experience, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, Incorporated.

This flagship customer contact event differentiates itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable take-aways to leverage in the marketplace.

For additional information, please email events.us@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Contact Us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications - Americas

P: +1 (210) 348 1012

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

http://www.frost.com