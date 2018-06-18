The planned cell is to be based on the so-called norbornadiene-quadricyclane storage system.Scientists at Germany's Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) are currently planning to develop an energy-storing solar cell through two different research projects, both of which are funded with more than €1 million by the German Research Foundation (DFG). The new cell is said to be based on a storage system relying on two hydrocarbons: norbornadiene (NBD) and quadricyclane (QC). The system is created when the light hits a norbornadiene molecule, which causes a reaction that transforms ...

