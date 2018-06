WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased in May from a year ago, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



Average gross wages grew 7.0 percent year-over-year in May, following a 7.8 percent rise in April.



On a monthly basis, gross wages decreased 3.0 percent in May, just above the 2.9 percent fall economists had forecast.



