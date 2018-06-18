Gold-backed Jinbi Token Launch Pre-Sale for ICO

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Jinbi Token (https://jinbitoken.io/), a UK and Belarus-based gold-backed blockchain business has gone live with the public pre-sale starting at 12 noon. The pre-sale is currently open to the public and will run for 72 hours prior to the main sale scheduled to start on Thursday June 21 2018.

The Jinbi Token merges traditional gold investment with blockchain technology, which allows the token holder to experience the best of both worlds. Jinbi has developed this concept further by being one of the first tokens to be partnered with a gold mining company. Using blockchain technology allows Jinbi to hold its primary assets and secure transactions anonymously, safely, traceably and transparently.

Jinbi (https://jinbitoken.io/) is a fully auditable peer-to-peer platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. Token holders benefit directly and share in the profitability from the production of gold at the source. Jinbi provides a critical structural characteristic of the industry with the re-introduction of fresh gold into the ecosystem, as a means of providing an ever-rising lower boundary for the token value in the secondary market. The value of a gold equity can be considered the sum of all its future cash flows, but a Jinbi token is rationally the sum of its future cash flows plus the inner gold value.

Buyers will receive ERC20 tokens at the end of the sale and all unsold tokens from the pre-sale will be iced for two years using a smart contract. Jinbi token holders are also eligible to receive quarterly precious metals and crypto currency investments reports within the industry. To receive these investment reports, the individual must have invested a minimum of one ETH during the ICO period.

Andre Rafnsson, Co-Founder of Jinbi Token (https://t.me/JinbiTokenOfficial) said, "We are excited to be launching our pre-sale and have been overwhelmed by the amount of support for our project. Jinbi tokens can be used to purchase monthly in-depth market commentary and analysis on all crypto and gold developments. Secured gold storage is paid for with tokens which are secured within Jinbi accredited and associated vaults. Additionally, these are discounted over time.

"The beauty of Jinbi is that tokens will be assigned gold via smart contracts, meaning that each piece of gold will be accounted for, from mining to storage. Blockchain technology provides an easy, safe and simple way to transact in an efficient, anonymous and high-frequency manner through Jinbi. During our pre-ICO sale, we are offering a 20% bonus of Jinbi tokens which will be distributed to the participants."

Links:

About Jinbi Token

Based in the UK and Belarus, Jinbi (https://jinbitoken.io/) is a gold investment platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. By using blockchain technology, Jinbi Token allows individuals to trade gold in a secure peer-to-peer system to share the profitability of gold production. The business is managed through a team of eight experts with an array of experience in technology and the gold industry. The minimum investment is 0.1 ETH.

About the ICO

The company has launched it's public pre-sale from Monday June 18 2018, with the main ICO launching on Thursday June 21 2018 and it will run until Thursday July 19 2018.

There will be a total of 1.25 million tokens available to purchase for the pre-sale. This will take place by sending a combination of a smart contract and an ether address by email, detailing instructions to the investor on how to participate in the sale.

The company is aiming to raise $88,000,000.00 across a four-week ICO to the public and will mint a maximum of 8.75 million tokens. Of these, 10 million tokens (equivalent to 80% of the total) will be available to the public, and 2.5 million tokens (equivalent to 20% of the total) will be available to management.

All unsold tokens from the pre-sale and the main ICO will be iced for two years using a smart contract. After this period, the tokens may be sold, re-iced or burned dependent on a collective decision made by the Jinbi management team.

Full instructions on how to participate in the pre-sale and main ICO can be accessed through the main website (https://jinbitoken.io/buy/).

About Andre Rafnsson

As Co-Founder of Jinbi, Andre Rafnsson has over 20 years' management experience within the pharmaceutical and medical industry and most recently the biotech sector. He is primarily responsible for Investor Relations and Business Development at Jinbi. Andre has a strong interest in physical gold and silver and has been actively investing in the resource industry for the last 10 years. Andre is fluent in five languages (English, Icelandic, Russian, Danish and Swedish) and has international experience in the EMEA region.

About Joseph Crawley

As Co-Founder of Jinbi, Joseph Crawley is an experienced manager in base and precious metals, trading and mining. He has also been involved within the commodities, mining and finance sectors for over 10 years. Joseph has previously managed mining projects and joint ventures in Turkey and Ghana. Joseph is responsible for the Gold Mining Operations and Corporate Strategy for Jinbi.