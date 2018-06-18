DIA NOW, Always-On Insights, to be unveiled during press conference at DIA 2018 in Boston

DIA, founded as the Drug Information Association, announced the launch of its newest product offering, DIA NOW. DIA NOW enables on-demand, curated access to actionable insights across DIA's global platforms, including conferences, learning, publications, and podcasts. This always-on access to continuously updated conversations allows all stakeholders to be at the forefront of industry, technology, and regulatory developments to optimize job performance and improve organizational outcomes.

Around the world, DIA activities generate insights on a daily basis that are critical to driving technological advancements from the lab, throughout regulatory reviews, and ultimately to patients. However, until now, access to those insights has been limited to in-person attendees or after-the-fact recordings of individual events. Existing models allow only a limited number of team members to have direct access, therefore nuances in dialogues between groups get lost as meeting attendees attempt to translate messages back to teams. Additionally, information across local, regional, and global developments is gathered slowly from a variety of decentralized sources with limited reach across disciplines. DIA NOW solves these problems of scale and timeliness by providing a one-stop, always-on hub of insights across all regions and all stakeholders.

"Since last year, our organization has participated in a pilot program of DIA NOW. I've seen firsthand how direct access to insights can enable teams to quickly achieve a collective understanding of stakeholder perspectives. This increase in shared knowledge has led to higher performing teams working to support our company's goals of bringing safe, effective products to patients," explains Vivianne Arencibia, Global Head, Novartis Quality External Engagement.

DIA NOW will enable access to curated content customized to the organization's needs and objectives. Built on a foundation of DIA Learning products, DIA NOW will be continuously updated with original content from over 60 topic specific meetings, four global meetings, 50 podcasts, and multiple publications per year.

"From over 50 years of experience in connecting stakeholders across the various disciplines of life sciences, DIA knows that having access to key information at the moment it is needed can lead to proactive planning, more productive regulatory conversations, and ultimately accelerated timelines for treatment access. DIA NOW is the solution to ensure departments and organizations are developing the most effective strategies based upon the most up-to-date and nuanced information," said Sudip S. Parikh, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, DIA.

DIA NOW will be unveiled during a press conference to be held during the DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting, on June 26 at 3:45 PM. The press conference will provide a product demonstration, as well as, an interview opportunity with Vivianne Arencibia from Novartis, a pilot project participant of DIA NOW. You must be a registered DIA 2018 press attendee to attend.

To learn more about DIA NOW, visit our website DIAglobal.org/NOW, and attend the DIA NOW Press Conference at the DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting.

To register for the DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting, visit DIAglobal.org/DIA2018

Download the DIA NOW Toolkit.

About DIA

DIA (founded as the Drug Information Association) is a global association that mobilizes life science professionals from across all areas of expertise to engage with patients, peers, and thought leaders in a neutral environment on the issues of today and the possibilities for tomorrow. As a member-driven, volunteer organization, professionals from more than 80 countries have affected healthcare outcomes, by engaging with DIA through an unparalleled network, educational offerings, and professional development opportunities.

DIA is based in Washington, DC (US) with regional offices representing the Americas (Horsham, PA, US); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, (Basel, Switzerland); and Asia (Beijing and Shanghai, China; Mumbai, India; and Tokyo, Japan).

For more information, visit DIAglobal.org or connect with DIA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005011/en/

Contacts:

DIA

Michelle Rovner

Associate Director, Marketing

+1.215.442.6122

Michelle.Rovner@DIAglobal.org