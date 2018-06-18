Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present data from the MoveDMD trial of edasalonexent (CAT-1004) at the New Directions in Biology and Disease of Skeletal Muscle Conference, the 2018 Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) Annual Connect Conference and the 15th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases.

New Directions in Biology and Disease of Skeletal Muscle Conference to be held June 25 June 28, 2018 in New Orleans, LA, at The Westin New Orleans Canal Place. Andrew Nichols, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Catabasis, will give an oral presentation titled "Edasalonexent, an NF-kB Inhibitor in Development as a Potential Disease-Modifying Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy" on Monday, June 25, 2018, from 3:10pm 3:40pm ET in the Grand Ballroom on the 12 th floor.

2018 PPMD Annual Connect Conference to be held June 28 June 30, 2018 in Scottsdale, AZ, at The Phoenician. Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Catabasis, will present "MoveDMD: Phase 2 Trial of Edasalonexent, an NF-?B Inhibitor, in 4 to 7-Year Old Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy" during the poster session on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 6:30pm MST and an oral presentation on Friday, June 29, 2018, from 2:20pm-2:40pm MST.

15 th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases to be held July 6 July 10, 2018 in Vienna, Austria, at the Hilton Vienna Am Stadtpark. Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Catabasis, will present "Rationale for Edasalonexent Dose Schedule in Phase 2 of the MoveDMD Trial" during the poster session on Saturday, July 7, 2018, from 17:15 18:30 CEST in the Exhibit Hall.

International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases to be held July 6 July 10, 2018 in Vienna, Austria, at the Hilton Vienna Am Stadtpark.

About Edasalonexent (CAT-1004)

Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) is an investigational oral small molecule that is being developed as a potential disease-modifying therapy for all patients affected by DMD, regardless of their underlying mutation. Edasalonexent inhibits NF-kB, a protein that is activated in DMD and drives inflammation, fibrosis and muscle degeneration and suppresses muscle regeneration. Edasalonexent continues to be dosed in an open-label extension of the MoveDMD Phase 2 clinical trial, and Catabasis is preparing for a single global Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of edasalonexent for registration purposes, dependent on raising capital. The FDA has granted orphan drug, fast track and rare pediatric disease designations and the European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation to edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD. For a summary of clinical results reported to-date, please visit www.catabasis.com.

About Catabasis

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope and life-changing therapies to patients and their families. Our lead program is edasalonexent, an NF-kB inhibitor in development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Edasalonexent was designed using our SMART (Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted) Linker drug discovery platform that enables us to engineer molecules that simultaneously modulate multiple targets in a disease. For more information on edasalonexent or our drug discovery platform, please visit www.catabasis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005026/en/

Contacts:

Investor and Media Contact

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Andrea Matthews, 617-349-1971

amatthews@catabasis.com