18 June 2018

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Publication of Scientific Review of Ilixadencel Approach in Pharmaceutical Research

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today the online publication of a review article providing an overview of recent developments in immuno-oncology research, specifically focusing on previously published data supporting the value of its lead program, ilixadencel. The article, titled "Ilixadencel - An Allogeneic Cell-Based Anticancer Immune Primer for Intratumoral Administration", was published in Pharmaceutical Research, the official journal of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. The article can be accessed via the following link https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11095-018-2438-x (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11095-018-2438-x)

"It is an honor for our research and development team at Immunicum to be invited to write this in-depth review article covering ilixadencel's mode of action in context of the most recent discoveries in anti-cancer immune activation," commented Associate Professor Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum. "Our preclinical data as well as several studies published in high-impact scientific journals support the potential of intratumorally-injected allogeneic dendritic cells to effectively activate a patient's own immune system to fight tumors."

The article provides an overview of the current research on immune priming approaches, including previously reported data from ilixadencel's preclinical and clinical studies. The review describes the rationale for administration of donor-sourced dendritic cells which recruit the patient's own immune cells and activates a tumor specific immune response. It also highlights the potential of a synergistic antitumor effect of using ilixadencel to create an immune-priming environment in combination with drugs that reduce tumor-derived immunosuppression, for example checkpoint inhibitors and certain tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

"Advances in immuno-oncology are moving rapidly and we are pleased to have the opportunity to publish a review article placing ilixadencel within the latest developments for the treatment of solid tumors," added Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum.

About ilixadencel

Ilixadencel, a cell therapy product, is an off-the-shelf cancer immune primer, developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Its active ingredient is activated allogeneic dendritic cells, derived from healthy blood donors. Intratumoral injection of these cells generates an inflammatory response which in turn leads to tumor-specific activation of the patient's cytotoxic T-cells.

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)

