

Quarterly Update For the three months to 30 April 2018



Highlights * NAV per share of 970p; a total return of 1.6% over the quarter * Continued strong exit activity; realisations at significant uplifts to carrying value and cost * £64.6m of new commitments and selective deployment into compelling investment opportunities * Quarterly dividend of 5.0p declared - to be paid in September 2018 * NAV and share price continue to outperform FTSE All-Share over one, three, five and 10 years



Realisations and IPOs the key driver of growth * Investment portfolio valued at £611.8m[1], 91.1% of net assets * 2.3% return for the quarter; 1.7% on a constant currency basis * Portfolio continues to be highly cash generative * 16 full realisations in the quarter; £25.2m of realisation proceeds * Realisations at a 31% uplift[2] to carrying value; 2.2x multiple of cost * Continued exit activity since the quarter end * A further £24.2m of proceeds received in May 2018 * £10.7m from the sale of The Laine Pub Company; a 2.0x multiple to cost * Year to date, realisations continue to outweigh new investments[3]



New commitments and selective investment into compelling opportunities * £64.6m of new primary commitments * â?¬40m (£34.6m) to ICG Europe Fund VII



* Flexible strategy targeting gross annualised returns of 15-20% with low downside risk * Investing in European companies with experienced management, typically in non-cyclical industries * £30m to Graphite IX



* Focus on mid-market buyouts in the UK * Companies valued at between £30 million and £150 million



* £22.3m of new investment - 47% deployed into high conviction investments * Focus remains on defensive growth, structural downside protection and relative value * High conviction investments (ICG directly controlled investments, third- party co-investments and secondary investments) increased to 43% of investment portfolio * £7.1m co-investment completed in Endeavor Schools, a school operator based in the USA, alongside Leeds Equity Partners * Defensive business with strong underlying growth trends and stable cash flows * £5.1m invested since the quarter end * Strong pipeline of co-investments and new funds



Dividend - Final dividend of 6p to be paid on 13 July 2018[4] - Quarterly dividend of 5.0p declared - Will be paid on 7 September 2018 for shareholders on the register on 17 August 2018



Strong balance sheet - Closing net asset value of £672m - Cash balance of £74.8m at 30 April 2018 - Uncalled commitments of £376.3m - £179.0m total liquidity (including £104.2m undrawn bank line)



Consistent strong performance



The performance of the Company remains strong over the short, medium and long term, with the NAV and share price outperforming the FTSE All-Share Index over one, three, five and 10 years. Performance to 30 April 2018 3 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10* years ------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value per share +1.6% +13.7% +49.8% +69.5% +108.5%



Share price +5.0% +19.4% +62.1% +97.2% +134.6%



FTSE All-Share Index +1.1% +8.2% +22.5% +45.6% +102.8%



* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the ten-year figures are for the 121 month period to 30 April 2018.



Emma Osborne, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:



'The portfolio continues to perform well, and we are pleased with the progress made in a quarter in which managers tend not to revalue the unrealised investments significantly. The portfolio remains highly cash generative as our managers continue to take advantage of the strong exit environment to sell portfolio companies. Against this, we are redeploying capital selectively into high quality defensive businesses and in special situations where we can achieve relative value. We have a strong pipeline of new opportunities and the portfolio is well positioned to continue to generate shareholder value.'



Supplementary information



The 30 largest underlying investments



The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2018. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.



Company Manager Year of Country Value as a % investment of Portfolio ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 City & County Healthcare Group



Provider of home Graphite Capital 2013 UK 3.4% care services



2 DomusVi+



Operator of ICG 2017 France 2.9% retirement homes



3 Visma+



Provider of ICG & Cinven 2014 & 2017 Europe 2.5% accounting software and accounting outsourcing services



4 David Lloyd Leisure+



Operator of TDR Capital 2013 UK 2.3% premium health clubs



5 Education Personnel+^



Provider of ICG 2014 UK 2.2% temporary staff for the education sector



6 Roompot+



Operator and PAI Partners 2016 Netherlands 2.0% developer of holiday parks



7 nGAGE



Provider of Graphite Capital 2014 UK 2.0% recruitment services



8 Gerflor^



Manufacturer of ICG 2011 France 2.0% vinyl flooring



9 PetSmart+



Retailer of pet BC Partners 2015 USA 1.8% products and services



10 Ceridian+



Provider of Thomas H Lee 2007 USA 1.8% payment processing Partners services



11 The Laine Pub Company+



Operator of pubs Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.8% and bars



12 ICR Group



Provider of repair Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.7% and maintenance services to the energy industry



13 Froneri+^



Manufacturer and PAI Partners 2013 UK 1.6% distributor of ice cream products



14 Cambium^



Provider of ICG 2016 USA 1.6% educational solutions and services



15 System One+



Provider of Thomas H Lee 2016 USA 1.6% specialty Partners workforce solutions



Company Manager Year of Country Value as a % investment of Portfolio ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Beck & Pollitzer



Provider of Graphite Capital 2016 UK 1.6% industrial machinery installation and relocation



17 Skillsoft+



Provider of off Charterhouse 2014 USA 1.5% the shelf e- learning content



18 Frontier Medical+



Manufacturer of Kester Capital 2013 UK 1.5% medical devices



19 TMF^



Provider of Doughty Hanson 2008 Netherlands 1.5% management and accounting outsourcing services



20 Yudo+



Designer and ICG 2018 South Korea 1.4% manufacturer of hot runner systems



21 Endeavor Schools+



Operator of Leeds Equity 2018 USA 1.2% schools Partners



22 YSC



Provider of Graphite Capital 2017 UK 1.1% leadership consulting and management assessment services



23 Swiss Education+



Provider of Invision Capital 2015 Switzerland 1.1% hospitality training



24 New World Trading Company



Operator of Graphite Capital 2016 UK 1.1% distinctive pub restaurants



25 U-POL^



Manufacturer and Graphite Capital 2010 UK 1.0% distributor of automotive refinishing products



26 Cognito+



Supplier of Graphite Capital 2002 UK 0.9% communications equipment, software & services



27 Compass Community



Provider of Graphite Capital 2017 UK 0.9% fostering services and children residential care



28 Random42



Provider of high- Graphite Capital 2017 UK 0.8% quality medical animation and digital media services to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry



29 Intervias



Operator of petrol TDR Capital 2014 UK 0.7% station forecourts



30 Odgers+



Provider of Graphite Capital 2009 UK 0.6% recruitment services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of the 30 largest underlying 48.1% investments ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



+ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co- investment or other direct investment.



^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.



The 30 largest fund investments



The 30 largest funds by value 30 April 2018 are:



Fund Year of Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment commitment £m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Graphite Capital Partners VIII *



Mid-market buy- 2013 UK 74.3 26.6 outs



2 ICG Europe VI **



Mezzanine and 2015 equity in mid- Europe 24.0 2.3 market buy-outs



3 BC European Capital IX **



Large buy-outs 2011 Europe/USA 19.5 0.8



4 CVC European Equity Partners VI



Large buy-outs 2013 Europe/USA 14.9 2.2



5 CVC European Equity Partners V **



Large buy-outs 2008 Europe/USA 12.8 0.4



6 Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **



Mid-market buy- 2007 UK 12.6 4.7 outs



7 One Equity Partners VI



Mid-market buy- 2016 USA/Western 12.3 1.0 outs Europe



8 Fifth Cinven Fund



Large buy-outs 2012 Europe 12.1 1.2



9 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII



Mid-market and 2015 USA 12.0 4.5 large buy-outs



10 ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II



Secondary fund 2016 Europe/USA 11.2 18.8 restructurings



11 ICG Velocity Partners Co-Investor **



Mid-market buy- 2016 USA 10.7 1.0 outs



12 Permira V



Large buy-outs 2013 Europe/USA 10.1 0.6



13 Activa Capital Fund III



Mid-market buy- 2013 France 10.1 3.8 outs



14 TDR Capital III



Mid-market and 2013 Europe 9.6 3.1 large buy-outs



15 PAI Europe VI



Mid-market and 2013 Europe 9.5 6.7 large buy-outs



16 Nordic Capital Partners VIII



Mid-market and 2013 Europe 9.2 1.6 large buy-outs



17 Thomas H Lee Parallel Fund VI



Large buy-outs 2007 USA 8.7 1.0



18 Doughty Hanson & Co V **



Mid-market and 2006 Europe 8.7 6.7 large buy-outs



19 IK VII



Mid-market buy- 2013 Europe 8.3 0.4 outs



20 Hollyport Secondary Opportunities V



Tail-end secondary 2015 Europe/USA 8.1 2.3 portfolios



Fund Year of Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment commitment £m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 ICG Europe V **



Mezzanine and 2012 Europe 7.9 0.8 equity in mid- market buy-outs



22 Deutsche Beteiligungs Fund VI



Mid-market buy- 2012 Germany 7.4 1.2 outs



23 Bowmark Capital Partners IV



Mid-market buy- 2007 UK 6.8 0 outs



24 Egeria Private Equity Fund IV



Mid-market buy- 2012 Netherlands 6.6 1.6 outs



25 Graphite Capital Partners VI **



Mid-market buy- 2003 UK 6.3 0.0 outs



26 ICG European Fund 2006 B**



Mezzanine and 2014 Europe 6.2 2.1 equity in mid- market buy-outs



27 Advent Global Private Equity VIII



Large buy-outs 2016 Europe/USA 6.1 6.7



28 ICG Asia Pacific Fund III



Mezzanine 2016 Asia Pacific 6.1 5.6



29 Gridiron Capital Fund III



Mid-market buy- 2016 North America 5.9 5.6 outs



30 Activa Capital Fund II



Mid-market buy- 2007 France 5.0 1.9 outs ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of the largest 30 fund 363.0 115.2 investments



Percentage of total investment 59.3% Portfolio ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Includes the associated Top Up funds.



** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.



Portfolio analysis(1)



Investment category % of portfolio ------------------------------------------------------ High conviction portfolio ICG 18.1%



Third party co-investments 19.1%



Third party secondary investments 6.0%



Total High Conviction investments 43.2%



Third party funds' portfolio Graphite Capital primary funds 14.6%



Third party primary funds 42.2% Total diversified fund investments 56.8% ------------------------------------------------------ Total 100.0% ------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by investment type % of value of underlying investments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Large buyouts 42.4%



Mid-market buyouts 48.1%



Small buyouts 7.9%



Other 1.6% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by calendar year of % of value of underlying investments investment ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018 4.8%



2017 19.5%



2016 20.5%



2015 12.3%



2014 17.1%



2013 11.8%



2012 3.1%



2011 2.0%



2010 2.1%



2009 1.2%



2008 1.8%



2007 2.0%



2006 and before 1.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Healthcare and education 21.8%



Industrials 16.7%



Business services 15.9%



Consumer goods and services 15.2%



Leisure 12.6%



TMT 10.2%



Financials 4.9%



Other 2.7% ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters % of value of underlying investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UK 35.3%



North America 23.0%



Europe 38.7%



Rest of world 3.0% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 100.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Footnote 1. All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, which is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports.



Balance sheet information



The summary balance sheet at 30 April 2018 is set out below.



30 April 2018 31 January 2018 % of net % of net £m assets £m assets ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total portfolio 611.8 91.1% 600.7 90.4%



Cash and liquid 74.8 11.1% 78.4 11.8% assets



Other net current (14.8) (2.2%) (14.8) (2.2)% liabilities ----------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 671.8 100.0% 664.3 100.0%



Movement in liquid assets



£m 3 months 30 April 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additions(2) (22.9)



Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income) 25.2 -------------- Net cash generated by the investment portfolio 2.3



Non-investment cash flows (2.6)



Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates 0.2 -------------- Cash inflow before shareholder distributions (0.1) -------------- Dividends paid to shareholders (3.5) -------------- Net cash movement (3.6)



Opening cash and liquid assets 78.4 -------------- Closing cash and liquid assets 74.8 --------------



Footnote 2. Additions cash figure for quarter to 30 April includes £0.6m of drawdowns paid which were accrued at the prior quarter end.



Uncalled commitment coverage



30 April 31 January 2018 2018



£m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------ Cash and liquid assets 74.8 78.4



Undrawn bank facility 104.2 104.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Total liquidity 179.0 182.4



Outstanding commitments 376.3 321.2



Less: Total liquidity (179.0) (182.4) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Over-commitment 197.3 138.8



Over-commitment as % of net assets 29.4% 20.9%



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] 49% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2018 (or later) valuations.



[2] Uplift figure excludes publically listed companies that were exited via sell downs of their shares



[3] At 31 May 2018



[4] To shareholders on the register on 22 June 2018



