BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - *European, Asian shares fall on Monday amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions
*Oil extends losses ahead of OPEC meeting later this week
*U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said 'the economy is doing very well'
*Goldman Sachs model now points to higher U.S. Q2 GDP growth of 4%
*Google Invests $550 million on China's second-largest e-commerce player JD.Com
*Volkswagen in leadership crisis, as Audi CEO arrested in Germany over emissions scandal
*Disney issues seizure warning on 'Incredibles 2'
*Japan's trade surplus with the U.S. declined 17.3% year-on-year to 340.7 billion yen
*Gold prices Inch Higher, but strong dollar limits upside
