

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - *European, Asian shares fall on Monday amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions



*Oil extends losses ahead of OPEC meeting later this week



*U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said 'the economy is doing very well'



*Goldman Sachs model now points to higher U.S. Q2 GDP growth of 4%



*Google Invests $550 million on China's second-largest e-commerce player JD.Com



*Volkswagen in leadership crisis, as Audi CEO arrested in Germany over emissions scandal



*Disney issues seizure warning on 'Incredibles 2'



*Japan's trade surplus with the U.S. declined 17.3% year-on-year to 340.7 billion yen



*Gold prices Inch Higher, but strong dollar limits upside



