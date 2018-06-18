Catella Advises Coop in Mega Transaction in Aarhus

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella Corporate Finance has acted as financial advisor to Coop in the sale of an attractive 131.300 sq.m. real estate portfolio in Aarhus to Dades A/S.

Coop, one of Denmark's largest retail companies, has sold a 131.300 sq.m. business-, campus- and retail portfolio in Aarhus South to one of Denmark's largest privately held real-estate companies Dades A/S. Dades A/S is owned by Novo Holdings, Tryghedsgruppen and Aase and Ejnar Danielsen's Fund.

For more than a century, Coop has owned and operated businesses in and around Aarhus South; and since 1996, they have managed to successfully develop and convert properties previously used for their own purposes. The significant investments that Coop has made, have turned the quarter into a modern business, campus and retail destination and have been pivotal in turning Aarhus South into the vibrant, active and modern neighbourhood that it is today.

Catella Corporate Finance conducted a structured bidding process that has proven successful and generated significant amounts of interest among both Danish and international investors.

"The successful transformation of the area that Coop has patiently officiated has clearly been instrumental in bringing this solid investment case to life," says Jesper Bo Hansen, Head of Corporate Finance at Catella. He, too, points out that Catella has complete faith that Dades will manage and continuously develop the area of great benefit to tenants, retailers and the millions of visitors that frequent the neighbourhood every year.

Historically, the transaction is one of the largest ever carried out in Aarhus. Due to the size of this mega transaction, the final closing is dependent upon the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority's approval.

"We appreciate the trust that Coop has shown Catella and we are pleased that we have been able to successfully execute the sales process of this portfolio that has been in Coop's ownership for more than a century", says Jesper Bo Hansen and acknowledges the divestment as an insightful and strategic decision in line with Coop's focus on investing in their core business, including digitalization and modernization of their retail stores.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Bo Hansen

Head of Corporate Finance

+4533937593

jesper.bo@catella.dk



Jonas Burvall

Head of Group Communications

+4684633310

jonas.burvall@catella.se

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 14 European countries. The group has assets under management of approximately SEK 180 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more online at catella.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/catella---corporate-finance/r/catella-advises-coop-in-mega-transaction-in-aarhus,c2551384

The following files are available for download: