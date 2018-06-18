MYM Announces Ribbon Cutting and Press Conference for 1.5 Million Square Foot Medical Cannabis Production Facility in Weedon, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM.CN)(MYM.CN) ("MYM") is pleased to announce the ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference for its 1.5 million square foot facility in Weedon, Quebec.

The official ground-breaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 2pm at the project site in Weedon, Quebec. The ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference will launch the construction of fifteen medical cannabis greenhouses. MYM Chairman of the Board Erick Factor and CEO Rob Gietl, will be joined by the Mayor of the municipality of Weedon, Mr. Richard Tanguay.

MYM management will announce the latest news regarding the Weedon project that will require investment of $200 million and create 400 new direct jobs. The project will generate over $30 million annually for local and provincial governments as shown in a Deloitte study commissioned by MYM. Mr. Factor and Mr. Gietl, together with Mayor Tanguay, will answer questions regarding all aspects of the project with the media.

"The Weedon Project is one of the largest private investment and economic development initiatives to materialize in the Eastern Townships in decades," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "We are looking forward to discussing the project details with the local media and citizens of the Eastern Townships."

How to get to the site:

For security reasons, MYM will provide a shuttle that will bring media representatives and guests to the site. The bus will leave the Weedon Community Center at 1:15 pm. The community center is located at 209 des Érables Street, RR5, Weedon.

Media representatives are welcome to use their own vehicle. To get to the greenhouse construction site from Sherbrooke, take highway 112 and make a right at Saint-Janvier Street in Weedon. At the end of Saint-Janvier Street, take a right on highway 257 and drive 3 km to Rang 2. Turn right onto Range 2 and drive 5 km to the road leading to the site formally known as the Boisvert gravel Pit. Take another right on this road until the site entrance. Drive in, make a left and drive another km to the press conference site.

If you choose to use the shuttle service provided by MYM, please notify M. Daniel Nadeau at 819-620-6981.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on http://www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

