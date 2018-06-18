Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the chemical industry. A leading player in the chemical industry wanted to find market segments with the most potential and address their precise needs to improve the overall market share.

According to the chemical industry experts at Infiniti,"The global demand for the polymer is anticipated to witness a considerable growth over the coming years due to several factors, including the rise in demand for plastics across several vertical industries such as food and beverages and packaging."

A polymer is a natural substance that is made of macromolecules. They form the basis of minerals such as diamond, quartz, and feldspar. Polymers also contain man-made materials such as paper, concrete, glass, plastics, and rubbers. The increasing demand for polymers can be attributed to the growth of end-user industries such as packaging, automotive, transport rails, telecommunication, and infrastructure from developing economies. The growth in the adoption of polymer-based products is mostly due to the lightweight, strength, and design flexibility presented by them.

The market segmentation engagement solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to improve their overall organizational performance by enhancing their business strategies. The client was able to understand the global situation and the competitive environment of the polymer manufacturing market space, which, in turn, aided them in making better strategic marketing decisions and improve their overall business growth.

This market segmentation engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Determine customer needs and evaluate the competitive landscape

Analyze the value chain economics

This market segmentation engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving their customer retention strategies by focusing on the most profitable customers

Gaining detailed insights into market segments and opportunities in the market

