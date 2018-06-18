

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi's chief executive officer, Rupert Stadler, has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the diesel emissions scandal.



Munich prosecutors said they acted because of a risk that Stadler might seek to suppress evidence.



The scandal erupted three years ago, when it emerged that cars had been fitted with devices designed to cheat emissions tests.



The devices were initially found in VW's cars, but its Audi subsidiary has also been embroiled in the scandal.



Last month, it admitted that another 60,000 A6 and A7 models with diesel engines have emission software issues.



