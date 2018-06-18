

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - *European, Asian shares fall on Monday amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions



*Oil extends losses ahead of OPEC meeting later this week



*U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said 'the economy is doing very well'



*Goldman Sachs model now points to higher U.S. Q2 GDP growth of 4%



*Google Invests $550 million on China's second-largest e-commerce player JD.Com



*Volkswagen in leadership crisis, as Audi CEO arrested in Germany over emissions scandal



*Disney issues seizure warning on 'Incredibles 2'



*Japan's trade surplus with the U.S. declined 17.3% year-on-year to 340.7 billion yen



*Gold prices Inch Higher, but strong dollar limits upside



*UBS analysts expect Nvidia to benefit from Mass facial recognition boom led by the Chinese government



Magna International Inc. (MGA) plans 2 JVs with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. or BJEV to build premium electric vehicles for Chinese customers.



Stocks Intelligence



Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International Inc. (MGA) said it plans joint ventures with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd or BJEV to engineer and build premium electric vehicles for Chinese customers. BJEV is a subsidiary of the BAIC Group for electric cars.



The JVs are expected to take over an existing BAIC manufacturing facility in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, with a capacity to build up to 180,000 vehicles per year. First production of vehicles is planned for 2020.



China is currently the world's leading market for electric mobility. By 2020, the number of all-electric cars on China's roads is estimated to reach around five million.



