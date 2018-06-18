

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Monday morning after significant losses in the previous few sessions.



WTI light sweet oil was steady near $65 a barrel in thin trade.



Commodities in general have weakened along with the global economic outlook due to a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China.



Also, analysts say global oil production will rise as OPEC backs down from its supply quota plan.



Saudi Arabia is expected to push for increased output at OPECs big meeting this week.



On the economic front, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for June is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 78, up from 70 in the prior month.



