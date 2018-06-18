New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Lithium Demand Driving New Procurement Strategies," featuring Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF).

The MOU designates Lithium Chile the operator on the Norte exploration programs and it will receive a management fee from Prosper One equal to 17.5% of the funds expended on the Norte exploration programs. In testament to the seriousness of intent, Prosper One must pay Lithium Chile a C$250,000 break fee if a definitive agreement isn't signed. Steve Cochrane, president and CEO, of Lithium Chile, commented, "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Prosper One which accelerates our ability to unlock the potential of our dominant land package in Chile. Essentially, we are combining our technical expertise and Chilean experience with Prosper One's financial acumen and support to explore our highly prospective Pintadas Norte project in the coastal region of Chile. We look forward to a mutually rewarding working relationship."

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 152,900 hectares covering sections of 14 salars and one laguna complex in Chile. The properties include 64 square kilometers on the Salar de Atacama, which hosts the world's highest concentration lithium brine production and is currently the source of approximately 30 percent of the world's lithium production. Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX.V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "LTMCF". For more information, visit the company's website at http://nnw.fm/LTMCF

