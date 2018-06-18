New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2018) - CryptoNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Crypto Companies Prepare for Inevitable Regulation that Could Be the Sector's Biggest Boon Yet," featuring Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: VRCP).

To hear the CryptoNewsAudio version, visit: http://ccw.fm/ufB9Y

To read the original editorial, visit: http://ccw.fm/A7erw

The explosive growth of bitcoin ATMs in recent years has impressed many in the sector and is currently running at just over eight new installations per day, with most installations (over 75 percent) being in the United States. However, only half of the devices support altcoins, and the space is currently dominated by only three major companies - Genesis Coin, General Bytes and Lamassu. Virtual Crypto's highly adaptive NetoBit platform appears superbly positioned to capture increasing market share in this environment. Whether it is hardware or software, NetoBit can help businesses adapt to the prevailing regulatory environment, regardless of the country or currency. That same adaptability brings powerful awareness horizons to the table as well, which could easily satisfy the conditionalities likely to be brought in via regulations. Even if legislation changes throughout time, already installed NetoBits can adapt to the new terms. This kind of future-proofed advantage is a selling point for VRCP, and big payment processors currently making substantial inroads into crypto are starting to take notice as the word spreads.

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBitTrader, a proprietary, cryptographic algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of virtually any cryptocurrency. Virtual Crypto's NetoBit products dramatically improve the cryptocurrency trading experience with faster execution and lower costs. Setting a new time-to-transaction standard, trading in seconds rather the industry norm of 20 minutes, allows NetoBit customers to enjoy the best crypto-exchange rate at the point of transaction. The company is marketing its NetoBit Trader software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices. Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm cryptocurrency transactions in real-time provides a significant competitive advantage in making the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies user friendly. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Virtual-Crypto.com

About CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution syndicate that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via Crypto. For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: http://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com