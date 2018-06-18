

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Monday, trimming steep losses from the previous session as stocks were set for another rough open.



The precious metal may attract bargain hunters this week due to its safe haven value.



Gold was up $4 at $1282.90 an ounce, while silver was up a penny at $16.59.



On the economic front, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for June is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 78, up from 70 in the prior month.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak at the Rotary Club of Savannah in Savannah, with audience and media Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will make concluding remarks at the 'Reforming Culture and Behavior in the Financial Services Industry: Progress.'



