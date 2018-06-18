CarSmartt, Inc.: Carsmartt(R) (OTC-CRSM) Announce Corporate Update

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2018 / Today CarSmartt®, (OTC PINK: CRSM), our COO Vito Visconti, is pleased to announce that Carsmartt® Apps and website has reached to date approx. 2,000 users. Vito Visconti stated that this has been accomplished even though the Company has expended limited financial resources allocated to marketing. Vito stated the company's primary focus on our resources has been to create a successful ICO. The Company is engaged with Counsel regarding the necessity of an SEC registration and has begun its development of the white paper for the Coinsmart ICO. The Company anticipates in approximately 3 weeks the release of the ICO white paper, Road Map and the completion of the Coinsmart Landing Page.

The ICO will be launched under a new corporation CoinSmartt, Inc., 100% owned subsidiary of Carsmartt.

Mr.Vito Visconti also said that the Georgia facility is ready to host 500 more servers for new clients. As of today's date, Mining Boys, Inc., (its wholly owned subsidiary) reports it currently hosts 101 miners servers.

About CarSmartt®

CarSmartt® Inc. is a startup company of the revolutionary APP.CARSMARTT.COM a ride sharing concept located in Palo Alto CA. (Silicon Valley), at CarSmartt® we aim to make long distance traveling safer and more affordable, while connecting with people along the way. CarSmartt® members can choose to share a ride or ship a package with the option of applying insurance coverage. All CarSmartt® drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers. CarSmartt® is currently now active in the USA, Italy, Mexico and Colombia. However, our company will soon continue to expand to Europe, Canada and Latin America.

CONTACT

CarSmartt®

228 Hamilton Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Website: http://www.carsmartt.com

Phone: 650-460-7416

Email: ir@carsmartt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although CARSMARTT®, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, CARSMARTT®, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

SOURCE: CarSmartt