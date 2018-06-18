SIMIAN GLOBAL PLC

Results of General Meeting

18 June 2018 at 14:00

Simian Global plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at its general meeting held today on 18 June 2018 at 11.00 a.m., including the following:

1. that the proposed acquisition of GVC Holdings Limited be approved;

2. that the obligation for the concert party to make a general offer for all the ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers be waived;

3. that, in connection with the acquisition of GVC Holdings Limited, the directors of the Company be authorised to issue and allot equity securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £10,205,707.90 representing the following:

a. £7,659,574.60 comprising the nominal amount of consideration shares;

b. £673,333.30 comprising the nominal amount of the placing shares;

c. £672,800.00 comprising the nominal amount of the success fee shares; and

d. £1,200,000.00 comprising the nominal amount of the share options.

4. that the directors be authorised to grant options to the directors, pursuant to the terms summarised in the Company's prospectus dated 6 June 2018;

5. that section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 be disapplied in connection with the Company's acquisition of GVC Holdings Limited; and

6. that the name of the Company be changed to "Grand Vision Media Holdings plc".

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Company's prospectus, which is available on the Company's website, www.simianglobal.com.

Accordingly, subject only to admission becoming effective from 8.00 a.m. on 19 June 2018, the Company will complete the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of GVC Holdings Limited.

On Admission, the Company will have an issued share capital of 96,287,079 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

