Medacta International, the privately held family-owned global leader in the design of innovative joint replacement and spine surgery products, today announced clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Short Humeral Diaphysis, which is utilized with the Medacta Shoulder System. The company will showcase this new product at the San Diego Shoulder Institute's (SDSI) Annual Shoulder Course, held June 20-23 in San Diego at Booth #310. Medacta will host numerous "Meet the Expert" opportunities with orthopedic surgeon designers Matthew Saltzman, M.D., and Anup Shah, M.D., throughout the conference and lead cadaveric workshops on Thursday, June 21 as a part of its M.O.R.E. Institute.

The Short Humeral Diaphysis is an implantable device that replaces the humeral side of the gleno-humeral joint and is intended for use with the Medacta Shoulder System as an alternative to the Standard Humeral Diaphysis. The Short Humeral Diaphysis is indicated for primary and reverse shoulder replacement in patients suffering from severe arthropathy or a grossly deficient rotator cuff. Through a reduction in device length, the corresponding procedure minimizes the violation of the humeral intramedullary canal (IM). The device is manufactured from titanium alloy and will be offered in 11 sizes to provide a patient-matched fit.

"Medacta is constantly looking to expand its product offerings to accommodate the largest group of unique patient anatomies as possible," said Francesco Siccardi, Executive Vice President of Medacta International. "We've experienced a very positive response to our recent expansion into the shoulder market and are looking to build on that success. The addition of the Short Humeral Diaphysis to the Medacta Shoulder System means that surgeons will be able to achieve a more personalized fit for more patients, improving the patient and surgeon experience."

Medacta will showcase this new product at Booth #310 along with the full Medacta Shoulder System and will offer various opportunities for conference attendees to experience its products and meet with members of the team. The full schedule of Medacta's on-site offerings is listed below.

Conference attendees interested in scheduling "Meet the Expert" appointments or attending Medacta's wet lab sessions should contact Amanda Earl (aearl@medacta.us.com). Additional workshops may be added to the schedule to accommodate requests, as needed.

Strongly aware of its role to provide continuing education as products and techniques evolve, Medacta International founded the M.O.R.E. (Medacta Orthopaedic Research and Education) Institute to highlight this commitment. Built on the ideal of sharing experience within the international medical community, the mission of the M.O.R.E. Institute is to provide ongoing support to Medacta partners worldwide as they strive to make an impact by learning about and adopting emerging technologies, surgical techniques and orthopaedic products. The Institute includes the AMIS Education Program for total hip arthroplasty, which has revolutionized the teaching of the anterior approach to hip replacement throughout the world, as well as platforms to impact the specialties of partial and total knee arthroplasty, total and reverse shoulder arthroplasty, sports medicine and spine surgery. The Institute relies on Medacta consultants and the healthcare provider community to create networking opportunities and hundreds of educational events, including courses, wet labs, scientific evenings, surgeon-to-surgeon visits, international symposia, guesting and hosting thousands of participants from all over the world. With a strong focus on young and promising surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute also supports fellowship programs worldwide.

Medacta International is a world leading manufacturer of orthopedic implants, neurosurgical systems and instrumentation. Medacta's revolutionary approach and responsible innovation have resulted in standard of care breakthroughs in hip replacement with the AMIS system and total knee replacement with MyKnee patient-matched technology. Over the last 10 years, Medacta has grown dramatically by taking a different approach and placing value on all aspects of the care experience from design to training to sustainability. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 30 countries. To learn more about Medacta International, please visit www.medacta.com or follow @Medacta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

