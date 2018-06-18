Event Features Real-World Presentations on Customer Engagement and User Experience

Over 100 of the world's most influential brands and thought leaders will converge at the NFC Forum's VISIONFC Simplifying IoT Summit on June 26 at the Barbican Centre, London to share interactive presentations and real-world case studies highlighting the Internet of Things (IoT) and Near Field Communication (NFC). Part of NFC Innovation Day and sponsored by Thin Film Electronics ASA (Platinum Level) and NXP Semiconductors (Gold Level), the event will explore how NFC and IoT are strengthening brands and delivering remarkable customer experiences.

"Together, IoT and NFC enable advertising agencies, marketing and creative professionals, brands, systems integrators and startups to differentiate a brand or product and engage with a customer beyond the purchase phase," said Paula Hunter, executive director, NFC Forum. "IoT devices and solutions leveraging NFC technology and specifications, like Connection Handover, offer ways for brands to improve customer engagement and develop new smart products, smart packaging and other innovative products and services."

According to analyst reports, 36 billion IoT devices four for every person on the planet will be in use by 2020. NFC is the leading technology to enable commissioning, connection and control of IoT devices with an NFC-enabled device, such as a smartphone.

Presentations and Real-World Case Studies Highlight IoT and NFC

Mathew Alton, Research Analyst, User Experience Strategies from Strategy Analytics will present "The Ways NFC Can Streamline the UX of Connected Objects". Brands and brand solution providers presenting case studies at the VISIONFC Simplifying IoT Summit include: ECCT B.V.; Evrythng; HID Global; IdeAtics BV; NXP Semiconductors; SharpEnd - Agency of Things; Strategy Analytics and Thin Film Electronics ASA. Presentation topics range from "Improving Brand Engagement Across the Consumer Journey" to "Evolving IoT Needs of Brands Bringing Edge Intelligence through Advances in NFC Technology." For more information on the other sessions, visit https://nfc-forum.org/events/simplifying-iot-summit/.

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum (www.nfc-forum.org) was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum's mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery, and device capability. Only member companies can participate in the Forum's certification program of NFC devices, readers and tags. The NFC Forum's Sponsor members, which hold seats on the Board of Directors, include leading players in key industries around the world. The Sponsor members are: Apple Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., Infineon, Intel, Mastercard Worldwide, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Visa Inc.

