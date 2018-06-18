Silexica / FPGA programming solution goes live at AEE 2018 in latest version of SLX . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Industry-first solution fully explores the design space to optimize hardware/software partitioning

SLX automatically inserts pragmas and rewrites code to make it High-Level Synthesis (HLS) ready

Solution designed in collaboration with customers including Ricoh

SAN JOSE, Calif. and COLOGNE, Germany, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexica will launch a new solution within SLX to support the increasing use of FPGAs for embedded computing tasks such as sensor fusion and deep learning. It has been developed in partnership with Ricoh and other customers who will use the solution for industrial automation and defense projects.

The technology will be presented at Silexica's first appearance one of the world's biggest avionics exhibitions - AEE held in Munich from June 19-20.

The latest solution solves a growing problem in the industry. Typically, C/C++ code for FPGAs has to be restricted and numerous pragmas inserted which poses many challenges for software professionals without specific hardware and FPGA knowledge. SLX's new solution can rapidly rewrite code to make it High-Level Synthesis (HLS) ready, provide code and deployment guidance and automatically insert the required pragmas.

By speeding up the processes it saves significant time in the migration process giving more time and precision in exploring legacy code before using the Xilinx SDSoC and Vivado tools.

Key features include: Automatic and guided legacy code partitioning; platform code migration and algorithmic exploration. It will support Xilinx Zynq and UltraScale+ devices.

"Preparing C/C++ code for FPGAs is often very time consuming as you prepare for the migration. By using SLX in the future we plan to analyze our applications to make the next steps of performance estimation and hardware/software partitioning quicker with better performance through more pragmas," said Sadahiro Kimura, Leader, System Development, Production Division at Ricoh.



The solution was initially previewed at Embedded World in February 2018 and Silexica's team of engineers have been working closely with Ricoh and other customers to complete the solution.



Silexica will be at stand B2A at AEE. To arrange a meeting or introduction to the FPGA solution at AEE, please contact Gareth Beazant at Silexica: beazant@silexica.com or +49 170 620 7620.

About Silexica

Silexica provides software development solutions that enable technology companies to take intelligent products such as autonomous cars from concept to deployment. The SLX programming tools help developers implement software to run efficiently on embedded supercomputers by offering deep understanding of how software behaves on the system.

Founded in 2014, Silexica has partnered with global customers across many rapidly transforming industries including automotive, wireless and aerospace. For further information please visit: www.silexica.com (http://www.silexica.com/)

