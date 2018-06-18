Andrea Fumagalli Will Use Real-World Cases to Explain How Advances in Machine Learning are Changing Security Operations and Incident Response

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), today announced that Vice President of Engineering Andrea Fumagalli will present a session at NXTAsia 2018 on advances in security operations and incident response. The company is also exhibiting at the conference in booth #5H2-08.

WHO: Andrea Fumagalli, Vice President of Engineering at DFLabs, has over 20 years of experience in information security and incident response. He has served on the faculty at the University of Milan, teaching courses in IT Systems and Network Security and Cyber Security Incident Management. Previously, Andrea served as head of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Engineering for managed services provider InterVision and Technology Executive for The Nielsen Company. He began his career in IT systems analysis and consulting for Deutsche Bank and Accenture. WHAT: In February, analyst firm Gartner released a seminal report on Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) that highlights the importance of having a well-grounded strategy for managing the increasing complexity of IT and emerging cyber threats. Andrea will use real-world cases to illustrate how SOAR, when enhanced with machine learning, frees Security Operations Center (SOC) and Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) personnel from routine, manual tasks so they can more effectively investigate and respond to cyber threats and protect mission-critical systems. WHEN: Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 3:15 PM SGT WHERE: NXTAsia 2018, NXTAsia Theatre, Level 5, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore HOW: To schedule an in-person meeting at the conference or a phone conversation with Andrea Fumagalli, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 781.237.0341. For more information, visit: https://www.nxtasiaexpo.com/the-exhibition/activities-partner-events/nxtasia-theatre/

About NXTAsia 2018

The newest addition to the ConnecTechAsia family is NXTAsia. Launched as Asia's definitive showcase for specialized solutions that can help enterprises in their digital transformation journey, NXTAsia will spotlight emerging technologies and enterprise solutions, including AR/VR, Big Data, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. NXTAsia, together with BroadcastAsia and CommunicAsia, form ConnecTechAsia - a mega event is the region's answer to the converging worlds of Telecommunications, Broadcasting and Emerging Technologies. Follow on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

