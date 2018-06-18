Winning Category for Second Consecutive Year

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, announced that it has won the Intelligent Trading Technology award for Best High Performance Data Feed Handler Software for the second consecutive year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005625/en/

The A-Team Group's Intelligent Trading Technology Awards recognize excellence in trading technology within capital markets, with the winners chosen by the Intelligent Trading Technology readership and technical community and presented at an Award ceremony in New York.

Vela's flagship Ticker Plant product, SMDS, is a software-based direct feed handling solution providing ultra-low latency, normalized access to over 200 markets. Vela's Ticker Plant supports all major asset classes including its continued expansion into fixed income as well as ongoing investment in new features and performance. Delivered via a single, high-performance, flexible and unified API, all content is normalized to Vela's Market Data Model and optimized for delivery to latency-sensitive trading applications.

"We are pleased to congratulate the team at Vela for delivering the Best High Performance Data Feed Handler-Software, as voted by our readership of senior trading technology executives," said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group, which hosts the Intelligent Trading Technology Awards.

Jen Nayar, CEO at Vela, commented, "We are very pleased that the trading community has voted for Vela in this category for a second year in row." Adding "We are committed to developing and delivering high-performance market data feed handling software and continue to work with our clients to ensure that they are able to access a comprehensive inventory of global feed handlers for all major asset classes quickly, efficiently and cost effectively."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to successfully execute on their trading strategies and manage risk across multiple fragmented markets, liquidity pools, and data sources. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack for electronic low-touch and Direct Market Access (DMA) execution and pricing. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack is accessed through a single set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 200 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180618005625/en/

Contacts:

The Realization Group for Vela

Melanie Budden, +44 7974 937970

Email: melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com