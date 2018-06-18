Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2018) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST), ("FluroTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Thesis Capital Inc. ("Thesis") of Toronto, ON a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian small cap companies across the North American markets. Thesis will provide investor relations and communication services to FluroTech, subject to TSXV approval.

Thesis will initiate and maintain contact with the financial community, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. Thesis is a full and comprehensive provider of investor relations services and will assist FluroTech in fostering productive, continuing dialogues with analysts, brokers, investors and other investment professionals.

Thesis has been retained for an initial term of 12 months. The Company can terminate the agreement at any time during, upon one month's notice. Thesis will be paid a monthly fee of CAD$6,000 plus reasonable out of pocket expenses.

Thesis has also been granted 100,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at $0.45 per share, that vest pro-rata on a monthly basis over a two year period and become exercisable on the last day of each calendar month, with a term of four years. The grant of the options is subject to the terms of the Stock Option Plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company and Thesis act at arm's length and Thesis has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to Thesis is for services only.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST)

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples derived from cannabis plants. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary in conjunction with the University of Alberta, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest and consumable testing kits.

To learn more, visit www.FluroTech.com

About Thesis Capital Inc.

Thesis Capital Inc. is a leading independent capital markets advisory firm catering to non-resource Canadian issuers. We aim to provide objective advice to public and private companies on their investor relations, communications strategy, and overall market intelligence. Our strength lies in our quality relationships with key stakeholders involved in the entire capital markets industry. Whether you are already public or are in the process of going public, Thesis can assist you in navigating through the Canadian capital markets.

Contact Information

FluroTech Ltd.

Alistair Ross Technology Centre

Suite 111, 3553-31 Street NW

Calgary, AB T2L 2K7

info@flurotech.com

Danny Dalla-Longa

403.680.0644

danny@flurotech.com

Thesis Capital Inc.

905.510.7636

psingh@thesiscapital.ca





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the future performance of the Company.

The Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions and regulatory and other risks associated with the medical cannabis industry in general. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES