Regardless of the future of the regulatory landscape, adaptability will most likely be paramount for ATMs and exchanges when it comes to defining KYC (Know Your Customer- customer identification) rules as. This is where Virtual Crypto Technologies (VRCP) shines, having shrewdly anticipated how crucial adaptability is as the industry learns to embrace regulations such as Europe's sweeping new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), designed to protect consumer's privacy and prevent fraud. VRCP boasts such vital technologies as NetoBit, a cryptographically secure and proprietary transaction validation algorithm engineered to provide real-time values for any cryptocurrency at the time of purchase and sale. NetoBit can predict, with a high degree of accuracy, if a cryptocurrency transaction will be approved immediately by a blockchain at the moment of the transaction, before the block is digitally signed. This can slash the typical transaction time, which can take anywhere from 10 minutes up to 24 hours, down to mere seconds. NetoBit ATM is a strong showing for a second product by VRCP. The company's first product was a retail point-of-sale device called NetoBit Pay, which enables businesses worldwide to receive secure, real-time payments in bitcoin. NetoBit Pay also demonstrates the platform's ability to protect operators/business/merchants against factors such as exchange rate volatility. Furthermore, because all NetoBit Pay trades and exchanges are insured up to $3,000 each, the kind of user friendliness that has driven the virtual/crypto boom thus far is taken to a whole new level, where ease of use meets consumer confidence.

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBitTrader, a proprietary, cryptographic algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of virtually any cryptocurrency. Virtual Crypto's NetoBit products dramatically improve the cryptocurrency trading experience with faster execution and lower costs. Setting a new time-to-transaction standard, trading in seconds rather the industry norm of 20 minutes, allows NetoBit customers to enjoy the best crypto-exchange rate at the point of transaction. The company is marketing its NetoBit Trader software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices. Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm cryptocurrency transactions in real-time provides a significant competitive advantage in making the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies user friendly. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Virtual-Crypto.com.

