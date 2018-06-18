

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) said Monday that it has almost doubled its ownership of common shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) to 10.0 million common shares, or about 9.0% of LaSalle's outstanding common shares. Pebblebrook is now one of the largest shareholders of LaSalle.



Pebblebrook said it submitted its increased offer to the Board of Trustees of LaSalle on June 11, 2018. To date, Pebblebrook has not been contacted by LaSalle or its advisors regarding the June 11, 2018 increased offer. Pebblebrook's offer provides LaSalle's common shareholders with the option for each share to elect to receive $37.80 in cash instead of 0.92 Pebblebrook share, subject to a cap of 20% of LaSalle shares in aggregate receiving cash and customary pro ration if the number of LaSalle holders electing to receive cash instead of stock is oversubscribed.



LaSalle's shareholders may elect to receive a mix of cash and Pebblebrook shares, and can receive up to 100% in cash if no more than 20% of shares in the aggregate elect the cash option. The per share cash amount is fixed at $37.80, which provides downside protection for LaSalle shareholders by anchoring about $834 million of the offer in cash, and was calculated by multiplying the fixed exchange ratio of 0.92 and Pebblebrook's 5-day VWAP of $41.09 as of June 8, 2018.



In the face of steadily improving industry fundamentals, the value of Pebblebrook's stock would have to decline to $35.24 in order to equal LaSalle's agreement with Blackstone. Our offer is net of the $112 million termination fee LaSalle agreed to pay Blackstone, which will be payable by Pebblebrook and not borne by LaSalle's shareholders.



