Solar has covered 5.8% of Italy's power demand so far this year. Newly installed PV capacity for the first four months of this year, meanwhile, has reached 116 MW, around 6.4% up from the same period in 2017.Italy saw the addition of 27.4 MW of new solar power in April, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association, Anie Rinnovabili, which are based on data provided by the country's grid operator, Terna. Total newly installed PV capacity for the first four months of this year has reached 116.4 MW, which represents an increase of around 6.4% compared to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...