The Italian solar developer will provide inverters through its unit Elettronica Santerno.Italian solar project developer and inverter manufacturer, Enertronica Spa has secured two inverter contracts worth 200 MW, from an unidentified client in Spain. The company said the order, which will be executed by its unit specializing in inverter manufacturing, Elettronica Santerno, also includes the supply of Scada systems and the power plant controller. The aggregate value of the contracts is around €10 million, Enertronica stated, without providing more details. Namibia plans In a separate press release, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...