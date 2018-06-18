Zap&Go to Contribute Expertise to Fast-Charging and Longer-Lasting Battery System

ZapGo Ltd has been selected to contribute its unique Carbon-Ion technology to a consortium led by Williams Advanced Engineering to develop next-generation battery systems for electric vehicles. The project is part of the UK Government's Faraday Battery Challenge, a £246 million commitment to battery development for the electric vehicle market.

Williams Advanced Engineering is the technology and engineering services business of the Williams Group, which also includes Williams Martini Racing, one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history and sole battery supplier to all Formula E racing cars. The consortium seeks to deliver faster-charging, higher-power, higher-energy batteries that improve upon today's technology. ZapGo will contribute its expertise and Carbon-Ion technology, which has the ability to deliver fast-charging, long-lasting, safe and recyclable cells. The other members of the consortium are Imperial College London and automotive software specialists PowerOasis and Codeplay.

Stephen Voller, CEO and founder of ZapGo, said, "It's an important validation of our technology to be invited to work with the Williams team. We want to demonstrate the viability of a hybrid battery management system that goes beyond what's currently available to EV manufacturers. The time is right to demonstrate that our Carbon-Ion technology can deliver safe, fast charging."

About ZapGo Ltd

ZapGo Ltd is a technology company based at the Harwell Research Campus, Oxford with a US office in Charlotte, NC. Combining novel nano-carbon materials with proprietary electrolytes they produce an ultra-fast, safe, recyclable charging power module that charges in less than five minutes. For more information, please visit www.zapgo.com.

About Williams Advanced Engineering

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) is part of the Williams Group, combining cutting edge technology and the industry's best engineers with precision and speed to market derived from four decades of success in the ultra-competitive environment of Formula 1. WAE provides world class technical innovation, engineering, testing, manufacturing and operational consultancy services to the automotive, motorsport, aerospace, defense, health and energy sectors. WAE helps meet the performance and sustainability challenges of the 21st century with its expertise in aerodynamics and thermodynamics, electrification, advanced lightweight materials and vehicle integration. WAE was honored with the Queen's Award for Enterprise in Innovation 2018.

